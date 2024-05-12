Florida Lacrosse Advances To Elite 8 Of NCAA Tournament

Share Facebook

The unseeded Florida Gators lacrosse team outscored fifth-seeded Virginia 5-1 in the fourth quarter Sunday to pull a 13-8 upset win Sunday at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

The Gators (19-2) used their 19th consecutive win to earn a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Virginia ends at 15-5.

Florida will play at fourth-seed Maryland (14-5) in the national quarterfinal Thursday (ESPNU). The Gators defeated North Carolina in the first round Friday. Maryland advanced after wins against Robert Morris and James Madison in College Park, Md. Maryland improved to 28-1 in NCAA Tournament games played in College Park under coach Cathy Reese and has not lost since 2008.

Quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals. The semifinals and championship game will be played May 24 and 26 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Danielle Pavinelli led UF with four goals and an assist, while Ashley Gonzalez had three goals and two assists, Maggi Hall had two goals and three assists and Sarah Falk scored two goals. Goalie Elyse Finnelle made six saves.

The Gators own a 19-0 record this season when Gonzalez plays.

Click back for more details to the tournament. Quarterfinal times will be announced after the second round is complete.