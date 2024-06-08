Florida Men Win 3rd Straight NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Share Facebook

Florida coach Mike Holloway has created a track and field dynasty in Gainesville.

Want proof? How about the UF men on Friday winning their third consecutive NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship and the seventh since 2012 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

That’s the 12th national championship by Florida’s men’s team and 15th overall for the program, with all 12 of the men’s titles under Holloway’s direction.

“We built this program with a lot of pride and and a lot of passion,” Holloway said. “When we talk about a standard that we fight to, that’s what you saw today. Every time something went wrong, somebody stepped up and got it done. Very proud of everybody to put the uniform on today.”

Florida didn’t win any individual events, but accumulated enough points to again win the event. The Gators defeated the Auburn Tigers by one point to claim the championship 41-40. Southern Cal finished third with 33 points. That’s the lowest amount of team points to win a DI men’s outdoor team title since a three-way-tie for the title in 1970 saw BYU, Kansas and Oregon score 35 points.

Point Breakdown

100 meters — 3 points — Wanya McCoy, 6th place

200 meters — 8 points — Robert Gregory, 2nd place

400 meters — 8 points — JeVaughn Powell, 3rd place & Reheem Hayles, 7th place

4×100 relay — 5 points — JeVaughn Powell, Wanya McCoy, Malique Smith-Band, Robert Gregory, 4th place

4×400 relay — 6 points — Reheem Hayles, JeVaughn Powell, Rios Prude, Jenoah McKiver, 3rd place

Long jump — 6 points — Malcolm Clemons, 3rd place

Triple jump — 1 point — Sean Dixon-Bodie, 8th place

Discus throw — 4 points — Kai Chang, 5th place

The UF women complete the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships starting at 5:30 p.m. ET today (ESPN2). UF leads with 26 points, followed by Nebraska at 22 points and Oregon at 15 points through six events.