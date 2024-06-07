Parker Valby of Florida poses after winning the women's 10,000m in a meet record 31:46.09 during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon on Thursday. [ Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports]

Valby Victorious In NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Day 2

Florida’s Parker Valby won her fifth NCAA title in record fashion Thursday in Day 2 of the Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.


Valby, a Tampa native, won the 10,000m in a meet record time of 31:46.09 to become the first UF athlete to win the national title in the event.

The redshirt junior All-American’s NCAA titles: 2024 Indoor Champion (5000m), 2024 Indoor Champion (3000m), 2023 Outdoor Champion (5000m) and 2023 Cross County Champion. She will defend her 5000m title Saturday.

Claire Bryant, Anthaya Charlton and Alida van Daalen also contributed points to the Gator total Thursday. UF leads with 26 points, followed by Nebraska at 22 points and Oregon at 15 points.

Bryant and Charlton placed second and fourth, respectively, in the long jump. Van Daalen was sixth in the shot put.

The women will take today off and compete in Saturday’s finals. The men are participating in the final day of competition today (9 p.m. on ESPN+). The UF men are tied for 18th place, with South Cal is in the lead at 19 points, Georgia is second and Cal is third.

 

