Florida Baseball: 5 Gators selected in MLB Draft

Five Florida Gators baseball players were selected in the three-day Major League Baseball Draft this week.

First baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone was the first UF player selected Sunday when the Kansas City Royals made him the sixth overall pick of the first round. Relief pitcher Brandon Neely was pick No. 86 in the third round Monday by the Boston Red Sox and pitcher Fisher Jameson was picked No. 288 in the 10th round by the Colorado Rockies. On Tuesday, it was pitcher Ryan Slater with pick No. 538 in round 18 by the San Francisco Giants and shortstop Colby Shelton went in the 20th round, pick No. 590, by the Washington Nationals.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan has seen 110 of his players selected since his first season in 2008. Florida produced at least four players in the MLB Draft for the fourth consecutive season and the 15th time in the last 16 drafts.

Also drafted in the first round Sunday was Florida commit Kellon Lindsey with the 23rd overall pick by the LA Dodgers. The shortstop is expected to sign.

UF transfer pitcher Michael Ross of Samford was overall pick No. 548 and selected in the 18th round by the Minnesota Twins. He is expected to sign with the Twins.

Gator outfielder Ty Evans was not drafted and announced on social media Tuesday that he will return for his senior season.

Evans batted .316 with career bests in home runs (13) and RBIs (43) this past season at UF, but his campaign was cut short when he broke his wrist crashing into the wall in right field while trying to catch a foul ball on May 11 against Kentucky.