Florida Football Begins Preseason Practice

Florida football players reported to preseason camp Tuesday and the team’s first practice was Wednesday.

The Gators have 29 days to get in 25 practices before hosting Miami on Aug. 31 (3:30 p.m., ABC, 98.1-FM, 850-AM WRUF) in the season opener, the third under coach Billy Napier. The Gators, who finished 5-7 last season, return 14 starters on offense and defense.