Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) throws while coach Billy Napier looks on during fall football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Wednesday. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Florida Football Begins Preseason Practice

WRUF Staff July 31, 2024 College Football, Feature Sports News, Football, SEC 275 Views

Florida football players reported to preseason camp Tuesday and the team’s first practice was Wednesday.

The Gators have 29 days to get in 25 practices before hosting Miami on Aug. 31 (3:30 p.m., ABC, 98.1-FM, 850-AM WRUF) in the season opener, the third under coach Billy Napier. The Gators, who finished 5-7 last season, return 14 starters on offense and defense.

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier gestures during fall football practice Wednesday at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida wide receiver Kahleil Jackson (22) makes a catch Wednesday at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida wide receiver Brian Green Jr. (84) makes a catch during the first day of fall football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars (0) makes a catch during fall football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball during practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Wednesday. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

SEC Media Days: Q & A With Florida Quarterback Graham Mertz

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz’s session with reporters during SEC Football Media Days in Dallas on …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties