Pat Dooley’s High Five: Picks To Get College Football Season Started

I often refer to August 1 as the beginning of football season, because it is the first month in a long time when we have games.

And I also have referred to myself as a kid before Christmas this time of year.

I can’t wait to see what is under the college football tree.

And the overreactions that will come from the first weekend.

Anyway, I am offering up my services as the High Five gives you five games to watch before we get to the first real Saturday of the season Aug. 31 and get to see the mighty Gators and the mighty ‘Canes go at it:

Saturday, Aug. 24

FSU-Georgia Tech in Dublin (noon, ESPN): Ireland, not Ohio. The Semis are 13-point favorites in this game, but it’s the best we have to open the season. We are curious to see what FSU looks like after losing so many players to the NFL.

Thursday, Aug. 29

North Carolina at Minnesota (8 p.m., Fox): I’m not sure either one of these teams is going to be in the 12-team playoff hunt, but it should be entertaining. The Gophers are favored by two points.

North Dakota State at Colorado (8 p.m., ESPN): Let the negative rooting begin. The Buffs are 8-point favorites over the Bison, who were in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs last year.

Friday, Aug. 30

Florida Atlantic at Michigan State (7 p.m., Big Ten Network): Because I got rid of some of my stations to save money (it was getting to be a little ridiculous), I have to make sure we still have that station. Sparty is an 11.5-point favorite.

TCU at Stanford (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Night before Florida’s first game of the season, you probably need your rest. But this is the perfect game to have on at The Swamp or Dockside that you can occasionally check out. TCU is a 9-point favorite over the team that was picked to finish 17th in the ACC.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.