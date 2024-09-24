Florida Men’s Basketball – The New Wave

Share Facebook

Florida men’s basketball had their first fall practice today as their regular season is just a few months away. However, in reality the team has been practicing since April when the team’s new players entered the swamp. The veterans have been itching to get back after their loss to Colorado in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

While the team had a good run last year, making it to an SEC Tournament Title game for the first time in a decade, and the most victories by the team since 2017. This season ignites heightened emotions and revenge from a team who gave it their all last year. One of the teams best players, Micah Handlogten suffered a season-ending injury, where he broke his leg in a loose ball situation in the SEC Championship against Auburn.

Veteran Leadership

UF senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. not only embodies a leadership role at home with his daughter Leilani. Clayton Jr. brings the same leadership mentality to to his basketball family when he steps foot onto the court.

“The biggest area of improvement so far for Walt has been his consistent leadership. As we were working together to find a path for him to come back to Florida [this] year that was something that was important for me,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said.

As a veteran and a leader on the team, Clayton Jr. has learned to take on more responsibility especially, as the primary ball handler. “He is a mature guy and this is his last chance to show what he’s got,” said Golden.

What’s Different?

Offensively the team had a good run; until unexpected injuries prevailed. However, the team defensively faced trouble last season. During the postseason, summer and now fall practices, Golden and the staff have been working to incorporate both sides of the ball more efficiently.

“We were the top offense in America at No.15, but we need to get better on the defensive side of the ball. That was our Achilles heel last year… this year we have been allocating more time and resources to work both sides of the ball,” said Golden. This year, the team also has more defensive talent to help clean up that area.

“It’s a good schedule and we are going to have opportunities… and some tricky home games, ” said Golden.

The Gators open their season Nov. 4th against the South Florida Bulls and have a tough schedule ahead of them.