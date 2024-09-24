Revival of the Pac-12, Utah St. Joins the Conference

Share Facebook

Twitter

It’s been a busy year for the Pac-12. In a matter of months, the former Power Five Conference lost 10 members to the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC, retaining only Oregon St. and Washington St.

Despite all the turmoil, the conference isn’t going down without a fight. On September 12, the Pac-12 announced the addition of Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno and San Diego State University. On Monday, yet another addition was reported: the Utah State Aggies. The announcement came via an ongoing lawsuit between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West conference.

BREAKING: Utah State has agreed to join the new Pac-12, per @RossDellenger. pic.twitter.com/t2UGIjfKra — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 24, 2024

Ongoing Pac-12 vs Mountain West Lawsuit

After a ravaging of the Mountain West Conference the Pac-12 is taking the MWC to court. According to Yahoo Sports, “the suit filed Tuesday is related to a “poaching penalty” that was included in a scheduling agreement that the two conferences entered last year. Aware of the Pac-12’s possible plans to rebuild with Mountain West members, the league’s commissioner, Gloria Nevarez, included the penalty in the agreement as a disincentive.”

After taking five members schools, that penalty would amount to over $50 million. The U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California is filling the antitrust suit.

Four Teams Reaffirm Allegiance

Just before the Pac-12 announced the addition of Utah St. , four candidates for expansion reaffirmed their commitment to the American Conference. Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and UTSA were all tabbed by the media as potential members of realignment in the original fallout, but for better or worse, the four schools have stayed firm on their commitment to the American Conference.

Who’s the Pac-12’s Next Target

The next target for the Pac-12’s rebuild seems to be UNLV another Mountain West school. Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez set a deadline for teams to sign a deal with the conference at 5 p.m. MT Monday. That time came and went with no signature from UNLV in sight, leading may to speculate that a move is imminent.