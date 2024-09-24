Oakland A’s begin final game series at Coliseum

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Oakland A’s (67-89) are playing their final home series at the Coliseum tonight at 9:40 p.m. against the Texas Rangers (74-82).

This three-game series marks the end of the A’s 57 years in Oakland.

A letter from A's owner John Fisher to fans: pic.twitter.com/YwlLAuMQ4W — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 23, 2024

Onto Sacramento

The A’s will play its home games in Sacramento, California, at Sutter Health Park temporarily for the next three seasons.

Leaving behind four World Series Championships, six American League pennants and over 9,000 Major League games, the Oakland A’s are set to relocate to Las Vegas in 2028.

The A’s Previous Series

The Oakland A’s lost in a three-game sweep 7-4 this past weekend to the New York Yankees (92-64).

The A’s started with a 2-0 lead after Tyler Soderstrom doubled to the right, allowing Shea Langeliers and JJ Bleday to score.

Sode gets us started 👏 pic.twitter.com/dYFZqUz0nW — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 22, 2024

The Yankee’s Jasson Dominguez tied the score 2-2 with a two-run homer in the second inning off A’s pitcher Joey Estes. Aaron Judge hit his 55th home run in the third inning, the fifth-most in a single season by a Yankee, putting him ahead of Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez.

Gleyber Torres hit a solo shot off Estes early in the fifth and later Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a sacrifice fly to give the Yankees a 5-2 lead.

The Oakland A’s Ryan Noda got a two-run double in the sixth. However, Giancarlo Stanton doubled in the seventh, bringing the Yankees to lead 7-4.

The A’s series final match against the Yankees on Sunday drew 24,663 fans.

The Finale

In honor of the final series, fans were able to purchase tickets for two dollars tonight and 10 dollars tomorrow. All proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of Oakland. The A’s are also donating an additional 10 dollars per ticket purchased. Fans will receive free parking tonight, giveaway prizes and a chance to view the A’s batting practice.

The second game of the series is tomorrow at 9:40 p.m. The third game on Thursday is already sold out.