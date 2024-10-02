Mississippi State At The Bye Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

Following a 22-point loss to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading into their first bye weekend of the 2024 season.

Mid-Season Review

The Bulldogs currently sit dead-last in the SEC standings with a 1-4 overall record (0-2 in conference play). It has been a challenging start to the season, with the team’s only victory coming in its season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

A major area of concern this season has been the lack of depth in the offensive line. With most of last year’s starters gone, the Bulldogs are relying on an inexperienced group of players who are learning and adjusting with every snap. This lack of stability upfront has hindered the run game, as junior running back and recent transfer Johnnie Daniels continues to adapt to his new teammates and environment.

On the bright side, Mississippi State’s defense delivered its best performance of the season against Texas. They forced two turnovers, limiting the Longhorns’ rushing game to just 10 yards in the first half, and recorded multiple sacks. Despite facing the top-ranked team in the nation, the Bulldogs trailed by only eight points late in the third quarter, showing more resilience than many expected.

Head coach Jeff Lebby plans to use the bye week to address the team’s issues on both sides of the ball and foster unity before the Bulldogs face No. 5 Georgia in Athens.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: There’s a couple of Dawgs leading the league in tackles 💪#SHOWTIME | #HailState pic.twitter.com/seWYwouGxy — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 1, 2024

Time to Pivot

With a chance to regroup, the Bulldogs’ practice schedule includes workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by meetings and lifting sessions on Thursday. A key focus during this time will be reducing preventable penalties. This lack of discipline has proven to be a critical issue, especially in the later stages of games when fatigue sets in.

Coach Lebby emphasizes that each player’s mental resilience will be crucial as the team prepares to face Georgia. Maintaining a strong mindset despite the adversity they’ve faced is essential for future success. Learning from early-season losses and refusing to give up will be critical to finishing the season as a more unified and competitive team.

Spotlight on Recruiting

Coach Lebby and his staff will also use the bye week to focus on recruiting. Despite the team’s struggles on the field, there have been no decommitments from the 2025 class, which speaks to the program’s appeal. The coaching staff will aim to attract new recruits by selling them on the long-term vision they are building at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will hope to convince prospects that the development and opportunities at MSU can rival those of other SEC programs.

Mississippi State will face off against No. 5 Georgia on SEC Network next Saturday, October 12, at 4:15 p.m. ET.