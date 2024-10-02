How No. 19 Oklahoma Has Fared In SEC Play So Far

As Oklahoma enters its first bye week of the season, the No. 19 Sooners sit seventh in the SEC at 4-1 (1-1 in conference play).

Strong Start to Season

The Sooners began their journey with a bang, routing Temple 51-3. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold shone brightly, throwing four touchdown passes, including three to junior wide receiver Deion Burks, who quickly established himself as a rising offensive star. The defense was relentless, forcing six turnovers and recording six sacks.

The next week proved to be a rougher outing, as Oklahoma scraped by with a 16-12 victory against Houston. Arnold threw two touchdown passes and an interception, while the Sooners punted eight times on the day. Coach Brent Venables acknowledged the team’s need for improvement, calling the performance “ugly.”

Oklahoma bounced back against Tulane, winning 34-19. Arnold’s dual-threat ability was on full display, as he threw for a touchdown and ran for two. Freshman running back Taylor Tatum continued to impress, adding to the offense’s spark. Junior defensive end R Mason Thomas made crucial plays late in the game, securing the win and showing the team’s resilience.

SEC Play Showed Both Resilience and Vulnerability

Oklahoma’s 3-0 start would not hold as the team played its SEC opener. No. 7 Tennessee exposed vulnerabilities and held a dominant 22-3 lead through three quarters. The Sooners ultimately fell 25-15, despite holding the Volunteers to a fraction of their usual offensive output. Arnold’s replacement, true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., showed promise, but Oklahoma struggled to find consistency.

In their first SEC road game at Auburn, the Sooners rallied from an 11-point deficit to win 27-21, highlighted by sophomore linebacker Kip Lewis’s game-changing interception return for a touchdown. This marked a significant moment in their season, showcasing the team’s potential. Lewis’ exceptional performance earned him a 94.3 grade in coverage from PFF and SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Looking Ahead

As they head into the bye week, the Sooners are 4-1 and gearing up for their biggest challenge yet: the Red River Rivalry against Texas. The week off should provide a chance to regroup and refine their strategy, with hopes of continuing to build momentum in the conference.