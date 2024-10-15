Brandon Crenshaw-Dickinson on the Gators new offensive front

Share Facebook

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickinson has been a crucial asset to Florida’s offense in his first year after transferring from San Diego State.

Offensive Frustration

The California native registered his first start against the Samford Bulldogs where he logged 35 snaps. In the Gators’ last victory against the UCF Knights, the right tackle conquered 64 offensive snaps and grabbed a season-high 85.4 PFF grade. However, at Tennessee, a game that the Gators poured their hearts out into, was still not enough to come up with the victory.

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson holds the 17th highest pass blocking grade in the FBS, according to PFF. He’s allowed three pressures on the season and just one in Florida’s last five games. — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) October 15, 2024

The offensive lineman shared his thoughts with the media after the Gators loss to Tennessee Saturday.

After losing a hard-fought battle on the road, Florida is also now without their starting quarterback Graham Mertz. The redshirt senior suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Tennessee. With a tough schedule, the Gators will have to prepare freshman quarterback DJ Lagway for the long road ahead.

Where do fans stand?

While fans have been eager to have Lagway as the starter, it is still clear that even with his talent there is a lack of experience that shows. Through the start of the season, Mertz has been a mentor to Lagway in helping him adjust. Now, as the starter he has to find his leadership in helping his team finish strong.

Pass Protection Concerns

Crenshaw-Dickinson has meshed well into the offensive line with Jake Slaughter as the starting center. The duo have curated a strong relationship both on and off the field as Slaughter provides a unique leadership. Crenshaw-Dickinson and the offensive linemen work each week to improve their pass protection, especially in helping to avoid injuries and protect their quarterback.

SEC Faceoff

It’s homecoming week in the Swamp and the Gators play the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday night.

Kentucky is coming off loss to Vanderbilt, but gave Georgia a run for their money early into the season. There is no telling what exactly the Wildcats will bring into the Swamp, but Florida has to be prepared for another tough SEC battle at home.

UF will take on the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday at 7:45 p.m.