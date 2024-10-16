Jordan Castell Talks About What’s Been and What’s to Come

Share Facebook

It was a rollercoaster of a game for the Florida Gators last Saturday — and the result turned it into an unenjoyable ride. Up at half, then down, then in overtime, Florida eventually fell 23-17 to the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

Losses seemed to be the theme of the game for Florida. It added a loss in the record book. They lost running back Montrell Johnson Jr. for the game. Perhaps the most brutal was the loss of quarterback Graham Mertz for the season with a torn ACL. There’s no time for self-pity, however — Kentucky won’t feel bad when it visits The Swamp on Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

Sophomore defensive back Jordan Castell certainly won’t be throwing a pity party. He said he feels that team will come with everything they’ve got, Castell said during Monday’s news conference.

Not All Bad

Yes, the team lost to Tennessee, and now sits at 3-3, 1-2 SEC. There’s been improvement, though, namely on the defensive side of the ball.

It was just four weeks ago when Florida gave up 310 yards on the ground in a loss to Texas A&M. Even in the win against Mississippi State the following week, the Gators gave up 240 rushing yards. Something seems to have changed, however.

Against a UCF team that was known for its rushing attack, the Gators defense held tight and allowed only 108 yards on the ground — the third-lowest total under UCF coach Gus Malzahn. The Tennessee game was another impressive performance overall. It took the Volunteers overtime to get to 23 points. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava completed 16-of-26 passes for only 169 yards and an interception.

If you ask Castell, the reason is simple — they’ve turned up the speed.

Revenge On His Mind

The team coming to town Saturday isn’t a stranger. In fact, Castell and the Gators remember them all too well. Last season, the Wildcats dominated Florida to the tune of 33-14. If the run defense was bad in some of the games this season, it was atrocious against Kentucky. The team ran for 329 yards. It was running back Ray Davis, though, who did the heavy lifting.

Davis popped off for a staggering 280 yards on 26 carries, with three touchdowns on the ground. Oh, and he also caught a touchdown for good measure.

It really was more than any regular beatdown. It was more than a shellacking. When another team imposes its will the way Kentucky did that day, players are left embarrassed. Castell was, at least. He has no intentions, however, of letting it happen again.

New QB, No Problems

Mertz will still be in the building and around the team, but that’s not the same as on the field. That responsibility will fall on the shoulders of 18-year-old freshman DJ Lagway. Lagway won’t be without experience — he’s been rotated in and out of games all season. The young quarterback has completed 47 of his 72 pass attempts — a 65.3% rate — for 765 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

But now, as the guy, it’ll be on him to make sure this team can head in the right direction. Not everyone’s built for the pressure. Castell’s not concerned about that when it comes to Lagway. He’s seen the work he puts in, and believes in what the signal caller will become.

What’s to come for this Florida team is yet to be seen. Will Lagway ascend to the heights Gators fans hope and expect? Will coach Billy Napier be the subject of further criticism? All that is unknown, but what’s not is that it starts with Kentucky. If Castell is to be trusted, then the entire team will be laser focused and ready for the challenge.

Game Time

UF will take on Kentucky (3-3, 1-3) at 7:45 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).