Florida Swimming Takes On Virginia Before Tri-Meet in Tampa

The University of Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will travel to Charlottesville, Va., on Friday to compete against the University of Virginia. The No. 2/3 Gators will face a challenging meet, with the Virginia men ranked No. 14 and the women ranked No. 1. Diving events will begin at 10 a.m., followed by swim events at 1 p.m.

After two meets in a row were canceled due to hurricane season, the Gators added this matchup to their regular-season schedule.

Recap of Florida’s Last Match

At the 2024 NCAA Championships, the Florida men placed third overall, tallying 378 points, just ahead of Indiana’s 376. The Gators’ standout performance was in the 400 free relay, where they secured second place. The men’s third-place finish marked the second-best in program history, only behind their 2014 finish of 387 points.

Throughout the championship meet, Florida earned 30 top 16 finishes and 18 top 10 program bests. In total, 14 Gators claimed 39 All-American honors.

Previous Meeting Against Virginia

In their last match against Virginia, the Gator men secured their first win of the season with a 202-96 victory over the No. 15 Cavaliers. The Florida, women ranked No. 7 at the time, faced a tough battle but fell short against the three-time defending national champions, 164-136. Florida collected 24 B-cuts during the meet and finished in the top three in every event but one.

Gators Season Overview

Last season, Florida’s swimming and diving program went undefeated with an 8-0 record. During the U.S. Open, three Gators placed in the top five in the 1500m free. American record-holder Bobby Finke added another medal to his collection, finishing first in the event.

THAT SUB-40 FEEL!!!!!!!! 😎 A new American, NCAA, US Open, UF & pool record with a time of 39.90!!!!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/JBnWHno3mp — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 24, 2018

Up Next for the Gators

Florida Swimming adds a tri-meet to its 2024-25 schedule. The Gators will travel to Tampa, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 25, to compete against the Tampa Spartans and Rollins College. The meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. inside the Riseman Aquatics Center.