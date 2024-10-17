Gators Soccer Looks for Victory Ahead of SEC Tournament

Florida soccer is set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores Friday.

When these teams faced off last year, time ran out in a 3-3 tie. However, the Commodores have only beaten the Gators five times, while Florida has claimed victory 28 times since 1995.

Looking Back

Last week, the Gators faced the Georgia Bulldogs, ending in a 0-0 tie. Although Florida played a strong offensive, the Gators were blocked by Georgia goalkeeper Jordan Brown, who had six saves.

Defensively, Florida had numerous plays that prevented the Bulldogs from scoring. Defender Madison Young kept the ball away from the goal post, taking the pressure off goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg.

Vanderbilt faced the Kentucky Wildcats, cruising to 3-1 win.

The Commodores entered the half tied at 1-1, but a goal by forward Sydney Watts put the team ahead. A minute later, forward Addie Porter scored, sealing the win for Vanderbilt.

What’s at Stake

With the SEC Soccer Tournament approaching, both teams look to claim their spot in November’s championship. Only the top 10 SEC teams qualify. Kentucky is currently seventh-seeded, while Florida is No. 14.

Although the Gators would not qualify at this moment, only three points separate Florida and SEC No. 10 Alabama. If the Gators win against the Commodores this weekend, they’ll jump closer to a spot in the tournament.

Looking Ahead

Florida will face goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko, who had five saves against the Wildcats for a total of 10 saves in just the last two games.

To defeat the Commodores, the Gators will have to step up their offensive, creating more for opportunities for scoring.

Kickoff is Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.