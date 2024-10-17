“Kicked to the Curb” Neal Anderson and 1984 Gators Return to the Swamp

On Saturday, the 1984 Gator football team – one renowned for its peak athleticism and legal troubles – will make their return to The Swamp for homecoming.

History

The 1984 UF football team faced a plethora of misconduct allegations against a number of players and coaches.

Coach Charley Pell fell under an abundance of controversy surrounding his violation of NCAA guidelines. Pell’s accusations of cheating included providing illegal compensation for student athletes and spying on other teams’ practices.

Upon the NCAA’s release of violations allegedly made by Pell, the coach resigned after a 1-1-1 start to the 1984 season.

Named interim coach, Galen Hall and led the Gators to a 9-1-1 season, winning eight straight games and UF’s first SEC championship in 1984.

Despite the Gators’ dominance on their way to their first SEC title, the SEC presidents voted to strip UF of its championship due to the violations of NCAA rules committed under Pell.

Florida’s Talent

UF’s dominate run in 1984 is largely attributed to its high caliber playmakers on both sides of the ball, of which 23 were drafted to the NFL.

Future first round draft picks John L. Williams, Neal Anderson, Lorenzo Hampton, and Ricky Nattiel led the 1984 team along with 1984 SEC player of the year Kerwin Bell. However, the players aren’t the only reason for the team’s success.

Running back Neal Anderson was one of three first round draft picks in the 1984 Gator backfield who recently spoke about the uniqueness of having such talented teammates in his time at UF.

When asked if sharing the workload with his other future first round teammates bothered him, Anderson answered that it did not, and that he considered it a very special opportunity for a team to have so many star players.

Coaching Change

Anderson also explained the difference between the demeanors of coaches Pell and Hall, elaborating on Hall’s vision upon taking over the program three games into the 1984 season.

He also added that Hall was a great offensive coach who doesn’t get enough credit for his contributions to the already strong UF football program in 1984. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/nealanderson-raw_01.mp3 Erased Highlighting the impact of the 1984 SEC Championship stripping, Anderson pointed out that it was a major disappointment for Gator players who had nothing to do with the scandal. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/neal-anderson-raw_01111.mp3 The star running back expressed his disappointment in the way the situation unfolded, noting his surprise that a powerhouse team such as the 1984 Gators could be “kicked to the curb” and “forgotten about”. He added that the 1984 team’s celebration at the homecoming game against Kentucky on Saturday means a lot to many of his teammates, and that he wouldn’t miss it for the world. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/theneal-anderson-raw_01.mp3

After 40 years, the championship team will get the recognition they deserve, receiving a warm welcome before the homecoming game against Kentucky.