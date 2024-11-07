No. 24 Vanderbilt to Host South Carolina

Share Facebook

Following a victorious week for both teams, the No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in Nashville this weekend.

The 5-3 Gamecocks have a history of beating Vanderbilt, holding a 15-year win streak. The Commodores (6-3) have only beaten South Carolina four times since they first faced off in 1980.

Week 10 Rundown

Following a 17-7 win over Auburn, the Vanderbilt Commodores returned to the AP Top 25 Poll, now ranked No. 24 after a one-week hiatus. The win made the Commodores bowl game-eligible for the first time since 2018.

VANDERBILT WINS AT AUBURN FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER TO BECOME BOWL ELIGIBLE 😤⚓ @VandyFootball pic.twitter.com/iDLkOCO8OO — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 2, 2024

The Gamecocks are coming off a huge home game upset to the now No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies. During the game, quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 244 yards, setting a career high.

Game Preview

Although the Commodores are ranked, the Gamecocks are favored to win.

South Carolina plays a strong defensive game with an aggressive design. Coach Clark Lea said he is focused on neutralizing the Gamecocks’ edge players.

However, Vanderbilt has played a challenging schedule and found its way to victory numerous times to top opponents, including No. 11 Alabama. All three of their losses have been tight games, with scores coming within four points.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia will be key in the Commodores’ success. This season, Pavia has recorded over 1,600 passing yards, throwing for 143 yards against Auburn last weekend.

Still, Lea recognized that the matchup will not be easy, saying that his team will need to stay consistent throughout all four quarters.

The Gamecocks will have the physical advantage as the Commodores have not had a bye week for six straight games. However, South Carolina is traveling to Tennessee, meaning that Vanderbilt will have the home field advantage. Vanderbilt announced that tickets for this game are now sold out, so the Gamecocks will have to play in front of a sellout crowd.

The teams will face off Saturday. Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.