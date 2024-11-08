Condon-Led Florida Men’s Basketball Downs Jacksonville

Share Facebook

Florida did one thing really well last year: score.

The Gators were fifth in the nation in scoring offense, putting up a gaudy 85.6 points per game behind 73.7% from two-point range (ninth in the country). What UF did best was swamp teams with points down the stretch. The Gators turned the O’Connell Center into an aquarium again during their 2024-2025 home opener.

The No. 21 Florida men’s basketball team dominated Jacksonville University in its first game in Gainesville this season, winning 81-60 Thursday. Sophomore forward Alex Condon led the Gators by recording a career-high 23 points.

The Weaponized Gators

Following last season, Florida (2-0) lost two of its top three scorers. It hasn’t been noticeable so far this year. Restocked and revamped, Florida’s offense is continuing to dominate in coach Todd Golden’s third season.

UF added a trio of transfers in the offseason: senior guard Alijah Martin, junior forward Sam Alexis and sophomore center Reuben Chinyelu. All three have boosted Florida’s offensive productivity this season. Through two games, Martin is averaging 14 points. He put up 15 Thursday. Alexis and Chinyelu have taken on more reserved offensive roles but combined for 16 points.

The new trio has helped make up for Florida’s lost production, but Golden has also emphasized returning players taking on larger roles. So far this year, multiple Gators have done that.

Condon has been the most notable. The sophomore is scoring 18 points per game this season after putting up 20+ for the first time against Jacksonville. The forward’s effect was most felt in the second half, draining multiple 3s as the Gators pulled away.

Much of the Gators offense came in transition, including Condon’s 3s.

“When we get out in transition, we look our best,” Condon said.

It’s also worth noting the Gators’ offense put up 81 points with senior guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard, a pair who accounted for 54 of the Gators’ 98 points in the season opener Monday, only making up 24.7% of that. Golden wasn’t bothered by their lower scoring totals, noting Clayton Jr.’s value even when he wasn’t as present in the box score.

“He played within himself. I thought he did a good job of reading the game,” Golden said.

Clayton Jr. and Richard will likely play a significant role in the Gators’ high-flying offense this season, but the group’s scoring outpour without them at the center of the action is encouraging for Gators fans.

Golden was complimentary of his offense’s productivity, but still content that the team can improve.

“I thought he played really well offensively. Really aggressive,” Golden said. “[But] we did not rebound well enough.”

Defense?

UF closed the 2024 NCAA Tournament having scored 100 points. Usually, that would be the total of a team winning its final game. For Florida, it came in a first-round loss.

The Gators’ defense struggled throughout last season, costing Florida easily winnable games. UF’s performance Thursday night suggests a more well-rounded squad.

Florida held Jacksonville (1-1) to 37.9% from the field, including 29.2% from 3. Much of that is due to the presence of UF’s recent additions.

Martin is Florida’s most aggressive perimeter defender, always covering the opposing team’s lead guard. He finished the game with six steals. Martin credited his performance to a realignment of Florida’s focus on the defensive end.

“We had to turn up our sense of urgency, getting back on defense, sprinting back, calling your man,” Martin said.

Possibly more noticeable than Martin, though, would be Chinyelu. The 6-foot-10 transfer is a dominant presence near the rim and a tenacious rebounder. He prevents opposing offenses from getting multiple shots on any one possession, which became a theme down the stretch Thursday.

The pair were key to Florida’s first win at home and will likely be critical in UF’s pursuit of a higher finish in the SEC.

Up Next

Florida will prepare to face Grambling State (1-0) on Monday before hitting the road to play at Florida State (1-0) on Nov. 15. The Gators’ contest Monday will be on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF at 7 p.m.