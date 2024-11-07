Florida Women’s Basketball Continues Strong Start, Levels Florida A&M

Share Facebook

Coach Kelly Rae Finley’s Gators concluded their 2023-2024 season at .500.

Following the 5-11 SEC slate, Florida lost its two leading scorers: Aliyah Matharu and Leilani Correa. The 2024-2025 Gators had a lot of questions to answer, but so far, they’ve stepped up to the podium well.

Florida women’s basketball team continued its impressive start by moving to 2-0 behind a 102-67 win against Florida A&M on Thursday at the O’Connell Center. The Gators were led by freshman guard Liv McGill and center Ra Shaya Kyle, with each turning in 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Powerful Offense

Florida started the contest slowly, leading only 11-9 after four minutes of play. In the next 36, the Gators’ offense was of no concern.

Following the 82-point performance Monday night against FAU, a contest in which the Gators put up 37.5% from 3, Florida was again efficient from beyond the arc. The Gators finished 50% on 18 attempted three-pointers and 59.6% overall.

The script Thursday was the same as Monday, when the Gators were vastly more efficient than last year near the rim. Kyle has shown no rust following her return from a knee injury last January. Two contests into the season, Kyle has been among the Gators’ top scorers with 36 points, putting up 19 against the Rattlers (0-2).

Kyle’s effect in the middle has been a gift for the Gators. Following her departure last season, Florida’s offense featured no post presence, destroying the Gators’ offensive production in critical SEC contests.

With Correa and Matharu leaving, Florida entered this season with a group of guards who hadn’t been productive at the collegiate level. Someone needed to step up. Thus far, it’s been McGill.

The No. 7 recruit in the nation has lived up to her billing, dominating on the offensive end with her quick spurts with the ball and efficient shooting. McGill has been tasked with orchestrating the Gators offense in her first collegiate games and hasn’t had any trouble. Through two contests, McGill has 35 points and 12 assists, each leading Florida. Her offense wasn’t her focus after the game, though.

“Playing defense gets me in my groove,” McGill said.

McGill has been outstanding on the defensive end, consistently putting pressure on opposing guards.

Same Story Again?

While UF finished last season 16-16, the Gators were 7-1 in November. That start didn’t carry over to the SEC schedule when Florida’s offense sputtered and its defense never got on track. That poses the question: Is there something different about the Gators this year?

Its offense has had a combination of strong performers. Last year, the UF’s early-season success was due to Matharu’s scoring most times, but this year Florida has four double-digit scorers through two games. That total likely won’t hold as the season progresses, but the versatility of Florida’s offense is inspiring.

“A lot of those [our threes] came off of paint touches,” Finely said, emphasizing the value all aspects of Florida’s offense have had this season.

A second piece to that question is Florida’s defense. Its improvement isn’t definitive. While the Gators have held their two opponents to an average of 60.5 points per game, there have been communication lapses at times. Kyle also fouled out with more than half of the fourth quarter remaining.

As the non-conference schedule progresses, Florida’s defensive composure will remain paramount in foretelling what success the SEC schedule holds.

Up Next

Florida will welcome Chicago State (0-2) to the O’Connell Center next Thursday, looking to continue its strong start to the season. The game will air on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.