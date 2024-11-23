Gators Look To Play Spoiler, Host Ole Miss Today

Share Facebook

With DJ Lagway back in the lineup and The Swamp behind them, the Florida Gators put together an outstanding all-around performance last week to take down then-No. 21 LSU. The Gators were excellent in all three phases of the game in the 27-16 win.

Despite playing one of the most challenging schedules in college football this season, the Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) have fought tooth and nail for coach Billy Napier.

Next up on the Gators’ SEC gauntlet: No. 9 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2). For the second consecutive week, Florida has a chance to upset a team in contention for the College Football Playoffs at home.

Can Gators Defense Step Up Again?

The Gators are in for a real test against Ole Miss, especially defensively. Although they were great against LSU with seven sacks and a turnover, the Florida defense was lit up by a dangerous Texas offense for 49 points just two weeks ago.

And the Rebels may sport a better unit, averaging 40.7 points per game, fourth in the nation.

They are characterized by an incredibly explosive passing attack. Wide receivers Tre Harris, Antwane Wells and Jordan Watkins all average more than 16 yards per catch and are scary good at stretching the field.

And running the show is quarterback Jaxson Dart, one of the nation’s best passers. He has thrown 22 touchdowns to four interceptions with a quarterback rating of 86.2, third in the nation.

The mastermind behind it all, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, runs a up-tempo spread attack to tire defenses and gash them with big plays.

To deal with the Rebels offense, the Gators defense has to get pressure up front and play clean on the back end. If they can achieve that, Dart and the Rebels’ day will get much more difficult in an already uncomfortable Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

A Battle Between Friends

Napier and Kiffin coached together at Alabama as assistants on Nick Saban’s staff and remain friends.

Kiffin credits Napier for helping him adjust to the staff when he first joined:

Both coaches enjoyed great success during their time with the Crimson Tide. Kiffin was the team’s offensive coordinator and Napier was the wide receivers coach during the 2015 season, when Alabama scored more 35 points per game and won a national championship.

As head coaches, the pair has not reached those heights just yet, but Kiffin and Napier have each had success.

Ole Miss is on pace to secure a postseason bid in the expanded College Football Playoff.

And while Florida is not good enough at the moment to compete for a playoff spot, performances like the LSU game show that it has the potential to do so in the coming years.

Saturday’s game against the Rebels is another chance for the Gators to step toward returning to SEC excellence.

Game Time

Florida and Ole Miss will kick off Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at noon. Coverage from ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF begins at 8 a.m. and on ABC at noon.