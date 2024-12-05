SEC Title Game Preview: Georgia vs. Texas

Share Facebook

On Saturday, two of the nation’s best teams match up in a rematch of two powerhouses. The SEC title game features No. 5 Georgia (10-2) taking on No. 2 Texas (11-1) in a game that has drastic consequences for the College Football Playoff.

Georgia took the first matchup 30-15 but a lot has changed since Oct. 19 on both sides.

Here’s everything you need to know before these titans clash:

TEXAS. GEORGIA. ROUND 2 IN THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/grgXjiXUFI — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 1, 2024

How They Size Up

This matchup features two of the nation’s best offenses, Texas averaging 34.8 points per game on offense and Georgia right behind at 34.1. The difference comes on defense, the Longhorns come in at second in points per game allowed at 11.7 while Georgia allows 20.5. Texas is also fifth in turnovers forced at 26 so far this season.

However, in the teams earlier matchup, the roles were reversed when the Bulldogs forced four Longhorn turnovers and only allowed 15 points.

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1847803241649615157

Both team’s quarterbacks have had their struggles this season but stand out as top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions for the Longhorns. Carson Beck has 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for Georgia. Beck threw three of those picks against Texas which allowed the Longhorns to nearly mount a comeback.

With the strength of both defenses, any mistake by either quarterback could end up going the other way.

Playoff Implications

Texas has more than recovered from the loss to Georgia, going unbeaten and earning wins on the road over No. 25 Vanderbilt and No. 20 Texas A&M.

The Longhorns resume and record have already secured a playoff spot regardless of a loss Saturday. A three-loss Georgia might not have the same luxury, although the Bulldogs own wins over No. 1 Texas, No. 7 Tennessee, and No. 14 Clemson.

More likely than not, both teams already have a place in the College Football Playoff. However, the seeding of the playoff will change drastically based on the result.

It all kicks off at 4:00 P.M. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with the SEC Championship on the line.