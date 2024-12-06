No. 22 Florida Volleyball In First Round Of NCAA Tournament

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 22 Florida Gators (21-7, 11-5 SEC) have secured the sixth seed in their region for the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament. They will face NC State (16-12, 11-9 ACC) in the first round Friday at 5 p.m. ET in Lawrence, Kansas.

Florida enters the postseason looking to rebound from back-to-back road losses against SEC rivals South Carolina and Georgia. Head coach Mary Wise and her squad aim to rediscover their winning form and make a strong statement in their opening matchup against the Wolfpack.

This year marks Florida’s 34th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the third-longest active streak in the nation, behind Penn State (44) and Nebraska (43). Coach Wise, who holds an impressive 81-33 (.711) record in NCAA Tournament play, has her sights set on guiding the Gators to their first Final Four appearance since 2017.

Challenges and Standouts

Injuries have been a significant hurdle for the Gators this season, forcing several freshmen to step into critical roles. Among them, Jaela Auguste has shone brightly, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors for her pivotal contributions. Sophomore and All-SEC First Team honoree Kennedy Martin is a key player to watch in Lawrence, as she aims to continue her outstanding season.

Coach Wise has praised her team’s resilience in the face of adversity, noting their ability to adapt despite the relentless challenges. A key storyline heading into the tournament is the injury status of fifth-year senior AC Fitzpatrick. Though she has yet to be cleared for competition, Fitzpatrick has already returned to practice this week.

Scouting NC State

When asked about their first-round opponent, Coach Wise highlighted NC State’s experienced, senior-heavy roster and familiar playing style. She emphasized the importance of Florida’s offensive execution, a cornerstone of the team’s success throughout the season.

Coach Wise stated that the key mindset for Florida going into the tournament is confidence. It’s not always the most talented teams that make the deepest runs. Rather, it’s the ones that believe in themselves and each other.

Fresh Start

With the NCAA Tournament providing a clean slate, Florida is ready to leave the regular season behind and focus on advancing. Fans can catch the Gators’ first-round clash with NC State at 5 p.m. ET Friday, streaming live on ESPN+.