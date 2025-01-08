Florida Men’s Basketball Routs No. 1 Tennessee

Share Facebook

After allowing Kentucky to shoot the lights out at Rupp Arena in a 106-100 loss Saturday, No. 8 Florida shut down No. 1 Tennessee from the start Tuesday for a 73-43 win in the O’Connell Center.

WHAT. A. NIGHT. IT’S GREAT TO BE A FLORIDA GATOR #GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/NlptwHFFXV — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 8, 2025

Kentucky made 14 3-pointers against Florida (14-1, 1-1 SEC), which then held the Vols (14-1, 1-1) to 4 of 29 from behind the arc.

The Gators beat a No. 1 team for the third time in school history and the first in six tries at home to extend their O-Dome-winning streak to 16. It was the most lopsided rout of a team atop The Associated Press poll in 57 years (UCLA defeated Houston 101-69 in 1968).

The Gators scored the first 12 points and held UT without a field goal until the 12:38 mark.

Alijah Martin scored 18 points and Denzel Aberdeen added 16 to lead UF. Alex Condon chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Rueben Chinyelu SLAMS IN the alley-oop No. 8 Florida is running away with it against No. 1 Tennessee! (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/hKDrjXS3ng — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 8, 2025

Florida plays at Arkansas (11-3, 0-1) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF). The Hogs host No. 23 Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0) at 7 tonight (ESPN2).