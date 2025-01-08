Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. blocks a 3-point shot from Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier during the first half Tuesday at Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center. [Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images]

Florida Men’s Basketball Routs No. 1 Tennessee

WRUF Staff January 8, 2025 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball, SEC 173 Views

After allowing Kentucky to shoot the lights out at Rupp Arena in a 106-100 loss Saturday, No. 8 Florida shut down No. 1 Tennessee from the start Tuesday for a 73-43 win in the O’Connell Center.

Kentucky made 14 3-pointers against Florida (14-1, 1-1 SEC), which then held the Vols (14-1, 1-1) to 4 of 29 from behind the arc.

The Gators beat a No. 1 team for the third time in school history and the first in six tries at home to extend their O-Dome-winning streak to 16. It was the most lopsided rout of a team atop The Associated Press poll in 57 years (UCLA defeated Houston 101-69 in 1968).

The Gators scored the first 12 points and held UT without a field goal until the 12:38 mark.

Alijah Martin scored 18 points and Denzel Aberdeen added 16 to lead UF. Alex Condon chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Up Next

Florida plays at Arkansas (11-3, 0-1) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF). The Hogs host No. 23 Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0) at 7 tonight (ESPN2).

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

Florida Basketball Ends Year With Another O-Dome Sweep

The Florida men’s and women’s basketball teams ended the 2024 portion of the schedule with …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties