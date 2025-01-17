Pat Dooley’s High Five: Florida Football’s Toughest 2025 Road Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

Fans all over the country like to complain about the schedules that are handed down by conferences in football each year.

They are either too hard or too easy and never just right.

I’ve talked a lot on The Tailgate with Jeff Cardozo about how much more difficult the 2025 schedule is because all of those big games that were at home last year are on the road this year.

So, as the High Five returns after making room for The Grades, let’s get a way-too-early ranking of Florida’s five true road games this season while remembering it only had to play four last season:

At LSU, Sept. 13 – What better way to start your road schedule with a trip to Death Valley? You can only hope that all of the talent acquired in the portal by coach Brian Kelly will look more like FSU last year than two years ago. And that it ends up being a day game.

2. At Ole Miss, Nov. 15 – Once again, Florida got a back-ended schedule and you know coach Lane Kiffin is going to be looking for revenge.

3. At Texas A&M, Oct. 11 – Coach Mike Elko’s team surprised some people last year. Now, we know what to expect and we know it will be loud.

4. At Miami, Sept. 20 – I remember Jeremy Foley standing on the field in Miami Gardens in 2013 saying, “We’re never coming down here again to fill their stadium.” I liked that sentiment.

5. Kentucky, Nov. 8 – Hmm, Kentucky late in the year when the grass is all dead and it’s cold and, well, maybe we need to move this one higher.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.