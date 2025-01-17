No. 5 Florida Sets its Sights on Texas

Share Facebook

The fifth-ranked Florida Gators(15-2, SEC: 2-2) look to return to the win column this Saturday when they take on the Texas Longhorns ( 12-5, SEC: 1-3) at home. The Gators come into the game looking to rebound after a disappointing 83-82 loss to the Missouri Tigers (14-3, SEC: 3-1).

But with that game in the rearview mirror, that mindset shifts to Saturday, where Florida sets its sights on Texas.

Get a Lead

The biggest key for Florida in this one will be to set the tone early. They failed to do that on Tuesday, where they saw themselves climbing out of a 16-point hole the entire night. Getting up early will not only get the Rowdy Reptiles going, but it will direct all the pressure towards Texas. The Longhorns have struggled all year at winning games where they trailed at the half. In all five losses this season, the Longhorns did not lead going into the half.

Attack Texas from Deep

One of the most significant weaknesses for Texas this season has been defending the three-point shot. The Longhorns rank 138th in the country, with a three-point field goal percentage of 31.7%. This will leave plenty of opportunities for Walter Clayton Jr, Will Richard, Alijah Martin and Denzel Aberdeen to have a big day from beyond the ark, as they’re all shooting north of 30% from 3-pointers this season.

Let the Big Boys Eat

What makes Florida so hard to stop is their size and how many guys can dominate the paint and the glass. With guys like Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu, who both average about eight rebounds and two blocks per game, Florida needs to let these boys go to work and overwhelm the Longhorns. Texas is 137th in rebound margin, which is a huge problem considering that the Gators are ranked second in the category.

It will be necessary for Florida to not get away from this strategy.

Tune In

The Gators host the Longhorns Saturday at the O’Connell Center at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN.