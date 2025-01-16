Florida’s Swim and Dive First SEC Opponent in 2025: Texas A&M

Share Facebook

The Florida Swimming and Diving team has a dual meet against Texas A&M on Friday.

SEC Classic Match-Up

Both the Aggies men’s and women’s teams are undefeated. Friday will be the 10th meeting between the men’s program with Florida leading 7-2 at an all-time series record. The Aggies lead the women 2-1.

Take off to College Station 🛫#GoGators pic.twitter.com/rCOCt6gHjJ — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) January 16, 2025

Stand-Out Performances

In the Gators last meet against Indiana, the women took the 164-136 victory, but the men fell 137-163. However, both teams had successes as Florida was rewarded four of the six SEC awards.

The SEC men’s swimmer of the week, Josh Liendo, swam 19.32 in the 50 free, recording an NCAA B-cut time, swam his season-best in the 100 free of 43.40 and a 47:13 in the 100 fly. Liendo also swam a 20.11 fly split to help the Florida’s 200 medley relay team finish first.

The SEC women’s swimmer of the week, Bella Sims, had three individual first place wins. Sims had her season-best in the 100 fly of 52.84. She recorded a 52:07 time in the 100 back and 1:54:77 in the 200 back. She also swam a 49:44 split for the winning 400 free relay team.

The SEC women’s freshman of the week, Anita Bottazzo, won the 100 best against the Hoosiers with a 1:00:63 time and placed seventh in the 200 breast with a 2:17:51 time. This is Bottazzo’s first weekly award and also recorded a 28:00 breast split in the winning 200 medley.

The SEC men’s freshman of the week, Alexander Painter, placed third in the 50 free with a time of 20:12 and tied fifth in the 100 free with a time of 44:59. He was in the winning 200 medley relay team, and scored his fastest free split time of 19:49 in the 400 free relay.

Camyla Monroy was the only Gator diver to come in first. She placed first with a 364.50 on the 3-meter and second with a 278.10 on the 1-meter.

Where to Watch

The Gators and Aggies showdown will be streamed on SECN+ at noon. Live results will be posted on the MeetMobile app.