Gators Begin Lacrosse Season On Road

The No. 5 Florida Gators lacrosse team is in Baltimore to take on No. 11 Johns Hopkins for its 2025 season opener this morning.

Florida holds a 7-1 record against the Blue Jays, winning the past seven matchups, with the last face off in 2019.

Gators Preview

Florida has lost eight players from the 2024 final four roster. However, the Gators do have four returning starters, 11 freshmen and three transfer students.

“We have a fairly young team,” UF coach Amanda O’Leary said. “We have a new draw specialist, so we’ve been working on the draw, specifically offensively. We lost a lot of key players, so we’ve been really focused on that offensive end return. We have some holes to fill, but I feel like with this team, it’s next man up mentality and they’ve taken it and gone with it.”

O’Leary expects several freshman to play this season.

“Clark Hamilton, on the offensive end, is just such … a good driver, great goal scorer,” O’Leary said. “Gabby green is going to play some midfield for us. See a lot of quality minutes from her. Frannie Hahn is a redshirt freshman. She was injured last year, so she’s going to work from … kind of behind the goal on the offensive end.”

Some players have received preseason recognition. Junior defensive player Theresa Bragg was named to the Nike Lacrosse Third Team Media All-American. She was also named to the USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American Honorable Mention along with junior teammates, midfielder Kaitlyn Davies and goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle. They were also all named to the All-Big 12 team for their specific positions.

Blue Jays Preview

Johns Hopkins finished the 2024 season 12-8 after losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Jays’ top-three scorers return.

Johns Hopkins has the advantage of playing at home against a young UF team, said O’Leary, who ranks third among active Division l coaches with 402 wins.

“They have some great goal scorers, no doubt, some that are already preseason, All-Americans,” O’Leary said. “So, we will definitely have our, you know, work cut out for us on that defensive end, because they are such good attacking team and their midfield is really strong … For us, just making sure that we take care of … our own business and just going out and playing Florida lacrosse.”

Where to Watch

The match will be streamed on Centennial Conference Digital Network and first draw is set for 11 a.m.