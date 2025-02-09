Evans’ Focused Approach Fuels His Final Season With Florida Baseball

Share Facebook

For Ty Evans, returning to the Florida Gators for another season was about unfinished business. After an injury cut his 2024 season short at a critical point, Evans knew he wasn’t done.

His decision to come back for one last shot at a national title was driven by a desire to end things on his terms.

“My season got a little short. I got hurt at a crucial time,” Evans said. “I just figured I could get one more crack at it with the guys.”

Beyond a second chance, Evans’ return is also about continuing the growth he’s experienced as a hitter since his breakout performance in Omaha during the 2023 College World Series.

Evans emphasized the importance of keeping things simple at the plate. While he didn’t make any major mechanical changes following his injury, he did refocus on sticking to his core approach — timing fastballs and staying disciplined.

“I feel like I got out of my approach a little bit at times last year,” Evans said. “I just try to focus on hitting the fastball up the middle. It puts me on time for other pitches. That’s been my main focus — nothing mechanical.”

To fine-tune his swing, Evans relies on a series of drills and routines that help him maintain consistency. He credits much of his progress to expanded tee work and incorporating machine work into his preparation.

“I started doing a lot more machine stuff this fall,” Evans said. “There’s a couple of different tee drills that I do in my every-day basis, like I back up the tee a lot and it like keeps my swing short and flat, so I’ll start with the tee like out front, like normal, and then I’ll just kind of like back it up as far as I can like actually still square up a ball. It’s something Chuck (assistant coach Chuck Jeroloman) showed me a while back and it’s become part of my everyday routine.”

Mental Resilience: ‘Be the Same Guy Every Day’

In baseball, the mental game is just as important as the physical, and Evans is no stranger to that challenge. Staying even-keeled — no matter the highs or lows — has been crucial to his success.

“I try not to get too high or too low,” Evans said. “Whether it’s good or bad, I just try to be the same guy every day and stay the course.”

That consistency was evident during the 2023 postseason, when Evans caught fire and became the first player to hit five home runs in a single College World Series. He credits much of his mindset to lessons learned from former teammate Wyatt Langford, now a member of the Texas Rangers.

“Wyatt [Langford] was probably one of my favorite teammates I ever played with,” Evans said. “The way he went about his everyday routine, how he carried himself — it was something I’m really glad I got to learn from.”

While Evans isn’t one to focus on individual goals, there’s one team achievement he wants to cross off his list before his collegiate career ends.

“We’ve come in second place and third place since I’ve been here,” Evans said. “I’d love to win the whole thing before it’s all said and done.”

For Evans, it’s clear his story at Florida isn’t finished just yet. And with a refined approach, consistent mindset and one more crack at it with his teammates, he’s determined to write the perfect ending.

The No. 10 Gators open the regular season at home Friday against Air Force at 6:30 p.m. (6:25 p.m. on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).