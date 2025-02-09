Florida Lacrosse Returns Home After Thrilling Season Opener

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida lacrosse team faces Kennesaw State University in their home opener at 11 a.m. today. The Gators hope to build on their momentum following a thrilling season-opening victory, while the Owls aim to bounce back after a tough loss.

Gators and Owls Face Off

The No. 5 Gators (1-0) enter this matchup off a comeback defeat over No. 11 Johns Hopkins on Friday. After trailing 11-9 with 5:59 remaining, Florida delivered a late-game surge with junior attack Gianna Monaco’s game-winning goal with just 17 seconds left to secure the win in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State (0-1, 0-0 Atlantic Sun) had a rough start to its spring season, suffering a large defeat, 19-6, against South Florida on Friday. The Owls, who play their second consecutive away game, look to rebound in Gainesville.

Florida is coming off a record-breaking season last year with a 20-3 overall record, while Kennesaw State struggled in conference play, ending at 0-6 and 5-11 overall.

tomorrow… you know where to be ☀️🌴 🆚kennesaw state

⏰11 a.m.

📅february 9

📍donald r. dizney stadium#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/9BrTkHwVfC — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) February 8, 2025

Florida’s Winning Streak Against Kennesaw State

Florida and Kennesaw State last met on Feb. 12, 2022, when the Gators secured a 22-7 win in Gainesville.

Historically, the Gators have dominated against the Owls, leading the all-time series 3-0, dating to Feb. 26, 2020. Florida has won the past three games by an average of 14.3 goals.

Florida hopes to extend its winning streak in Sunday’s game. Last season, the Gators had an 8-0 record at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium, outscoring their opponents by an average of 14.9 goals per game.

The first draw is set for 11 a.m. with coverage on ESPN+.