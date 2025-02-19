Explosive No. 2 Gators Extend Winning Streak to Five Games

Share Facebook

The No. 2 Florida Gators have won five straight games and sit at 23-3 on the season. Let’s breakdown what has gone right for coach Todd Golden and UF as they reach the final stretch of the college basketball regular season.

Lethal Three-Point Shooting

The Gators have hit 10-plus threes in five straight games. They’ve also had five double-figure scorers in four consecutive games, which is the first time that’s happened since prior to the Billy Donovan era (1996-present).

“We’ve shot the ball really well over the last couple of weeks,” Golden said after the win against Oklahoma. “When we do that, especially here at home, we have the ability to extend the lead and get out on some people.”

The Gators have done extremely well when it comes to scoring in bunches. It helps when you have one of the best backcourts in the nation with the trio of senior guards Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin.

Over the last five games, Florida is shooting 42% from three and are averaging 12.6 threes per game. Speaking of being hot from behind the arc, sophomore guard Urban Klavzar is 9 of 13 from three over that stretch. The Slovenian scored a career-high 10 points off the bench Tuesday night.

“[Urban] was great,” Clayton Jr. said. “I think he’s just kind of coming into his own. When he first got here, we saw it earlier this year. So, I think now that he’s getting more minutes, getting some time on the floor, he’s showing what he’s capable of, what we already knew.”

Florida’s 🇸🇮 Urban Klavzar has quietly emerged into a big offensive spark during their last 5 games Klavzar is averaging 6.5 PPG in 15 MPG while shooting 70% from 3, 9/13 from 3 in his last 5 games In his limited timespan, Klavzar leads Florida in their overall offensive… pic.twitter.com/XYalqY2kPh — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) February 19, 2025

When you have a lot of confidence, it’s easier to have success from three-point range.

“I just think with the consistency and the way which we compete and the freedom in which we play on offense,” Golden said about the confidence his team plays with. “We try not to call too many things you know in terms of setting up actions.”

Clayton Jr. Continues to Shine

Clayton Jr. had a team-high 18 points against Oklahoma on Tuesday night. The potential All-American guard has hit a three-pointer in a school-record 48 straight appearances.

“The guy has obviously been an incredible player for us all year playing the point guard position for us,” Golden said. “We are ranked second nationally. He’s one of the best players in the country. He can do it all… obviously scores when the team needs it. He hits shots that very few other guys in college basketball would even think about taking. And he does it very well and very efficient. Just the command he has out on the court consistently is second to none. His floor game has improved so much… to have another game with two assists and zero turnovers… says so much about the maturation of his game. He is just a great player.”

Last season, Clayton Jr. was named second team All-SEC. Averaging 17.2 points per game this season, Golden expects the senior to be in All-American consideration.

“When you are the second best team in America, your best player probably deserves to be on the first team (All SEC).”