Pat Dooley’s High Five: Gorilla vs. 100 Men?

Hey, we’re not there yet.

We are not at the point where radio shows start trying to come up with ideas to get them through the summer in non-MLB towns.

We still have the NBA playoffs and college baseball and softball and three of the four Majors.

Still, it happened last week when the cyberworld went with a sequel. Who would win between a silverback gorilla and 100 men? It was a big deal last April and now it’s back.

God help us all.

This is seriously what we are discussing instead of Bill Belichick’s Svengali girlfriend.

It’s not summer yet. You can’t cook a T-bone on the roof of your car. May flowers are on the way.

But the High Five still needs to weigh in:

Is it in an octagon?

Because then I am taking the gorilla. He will just turn into a whirling dervish and his opponents will be running for the exits.

What kind of men?

Because if we get the 100 greatest current edge rushers, I think they would have a chance. Robbie Andreu mentioned the strategy of going low and knocking Magilla down.

Are we not men?

No, you guys in the chess club need not apply. He might just ball you up into a big ball of pocket protectors and thick glasses and punt it into the next county.

You forgot the intimidation factor.

Navy Seals might be able to handle it, but the first time that gorilla rips someone’s face off will be sobering. Or he could rip a guy’s arm off and start beating everyone with it.

This was an all-timer.

Again, I probably should have been sticking to sports shows, but they sucked me in. One theory — some of the men could take the dead ones and use their bones to make shivs to kill the gorilla. Everyone thinks that until the gorilla starts popping heads off.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.