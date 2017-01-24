Home / Feature Sports News / Tiger Woods Returns to PGA Tour
January 23, 2017; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Tiger Woods speaks with local news following media day for the Genesis Open at The Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
January 23, 2017; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Tiger Woods speaks with local news following media day for the Genesis Open at The Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods Returns to PGA Tour

Alexis Geffin January 24, 2017 Feature Sports News, Golf, PGA Golf 8 Views

Tiger Woods is making a comeback after an extended absence. Woods is making up for lost time as he returns to the PGA Tour starting Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

It’s Been A While

He has played in just one tournament in the last 17 months since recovering from two back surgeries in 2015 and has not played an official Tour event since the Wyndham Championship in 2015 where he finished in a tie for 10th.

Woods says he feels good about where his body is at.

Tiger will play four times over a five-week span, beginning at Torrey Pines in San Diego. A week later he will travel to Dubai, then he will return to Los Angeles for the Genesis Open and he will finish at the Honda Classic in Florida.

This will be a lot of travel time for the 41-year-old who has faced a multitude of injuries over the years. Woods recently finished 15th out of 17 in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, but now looks to get some tournament rounds under his belt.

Woods says he has been playing multiple times a week, leading up to his return to the Tour.

Tiger has a history with Torrey Pines. He has played at this course 16 times, racking up eight career wins. Four of the eight non-wins were top-five finishes and he has earned more than $6.8 million at Torrey Pines alone.

Ticket sales for the Farmers Insurance Open jumped 20 percent after Woods announced he would play.

Woods says he’s looking forward to getting back in the swing of things this week. 

Tiger, the winner of 79 Tour titles, is now ranked No. 663 in the official world Golf rankings.

Tags

About Alexis Geffin

Check Also

Sep 29, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Team USA vice-captain Tiger Woods during a practice round for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods Makes Anticipated Return to Competitive Golf

Tiger Woods made his return to the golf course for competitive action for the first …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties