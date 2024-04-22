Former Gator Billy Horschel Wins PGA Event

Share Facebook

Billy Horschel tied the course record to win the Corales Puntacana Championship at the Corales Golf Club. Horschel’s victory in the Dominican Republic vaults him from 76th to 45th in the FedEx Cup rankings.

The former Gator had an impressive nine-under-par final round score of 63. The win marks his eighth PGA Tour title, his first since June 2022.

UF Accolades

Horschel had an impressive four years during his time at the University of Florida.

In 2009, he earned First Team All-American honors for the third time, and was named the 2009 SEC Golfer of the Year. Horschel is also one of two Gators to ever earn First Team All-SEC honors four years in a row. He was also a Ben Hogan Award Semifinalist in 2009, an award that is known as the most prestigious in men’s college golf. Horschel was a member of the U.S. Team that took second place at the World Amateur Team Championships in Australia in the fall of 2008.

Horschel Wins Corales Puntacana Championship

Horschel ran off four straight birdies on the front nine to get things started. He closed with a nine-under 63 for his two-shot victory. His eagle at the Par-5 12th gave him a two-shot lead with six holes to play. Even though he started out the final round three shots behind, he was able to seal the deal with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. In the end, it was Horschel’s ability to work under pressure that aided him in securing the championship.

Following his eighth victory, Horschel banks 300 FedExCup points and a payout of $720,000. The win also comes with a two-year exemption, even though he is exempt on TOUR through 2025 due to his win at the Memorial in 2022. He also earns entry into the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May.

Along with his entry to Valhalla, Horschel is assured of starting next year at Kapalua in The Sentry.