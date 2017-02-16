P.K. Yonge Boys Basketball: Regional Semifinalists

Tonight the Bishop Snyder Cardinals (15-11) will travel to Gainesville to take on the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (18-7). Tonight’s game is the 4A Regional Semifinal. The Cardinals are getting here off of a 78-63 win against Maclay.

About the Cardinals

For tonight’s matchup, Bishop Snyder only has nine players on their roster in comparison to P.K. Yonge’s 12. However, three of their players are averaging double digits for the Cardinals. One of those is freshman Corey Walker. The the six foot seven point guard is leading the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds a game. In addition to P.K. Yonge’s effort, head coach Billy Blackman says that defense will be crucial tonight.

Blackman said that the Cardinals prefer to run a half court offense so they can set ball screens for their big man Walker. While they can score in transition, the Cardinals look to score in the half court often.

Keys to a Win

Blackman said that he believes his team plays better when they play fast. One word he used to describe his team is “electric”. If P.K. wants to come out on top they will have to maintain that high-tempo basketball that they have become accustomed to playing. The Blue Wave will also have to limit the Cardinals high ball screen options for Walker in order to get the team uncomfortable and out of sync.

Playoff History

This is the third straight playoffs for the District Champions Blue Wave. The Cardinals are in their first playoffs since 2010.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.