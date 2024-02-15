P.K. Yonge Girls Soccer Wins Regional Title Against Episcopal To Advance To State Semifinals

Share Facebook

Twitter

After coming up short in the FHSAA girls soccer regional finals the past two years, P.K. Yonge defeated Episcopal School of Jacksonville 2-1 Wednesday to win the 3A regional title and advance to the program’s first state final four.

A Leading First Half

This game was one of fierce competition and passionate play from both ends of the field. With the regional title and a trip to the state semifinals on the line, no team seemed to be controlling the game more than the other. Shots were attempted from both teams, but none were successful until a ball was sunk high into the corner of the net by junior Faith Hardy of P.K. Yonge (16-3-3). This went unanswered by Episcopal (14-7-1), and the Blue Wave left the field at the half with a promising 1-0 lead.

Episcopal Answers

The aggressive play of both teams led to many fouls called, one of which resulted in a yellow card against the Blue Wave. The subsequent penalty kick by Episcopal led to heavy pressure on the net, but sophomore goalie Norah Pancoast was able to somewhat miraculously protect the net.

However, Episcopal continued its offensive pressure and was able to land a ball in the back of the net less than a minute later.

Remaining Calm To The Finis h

Despite Episcopal evening the scoreboard in the second half, the Blue Wave remained persistent.

“Our game plan was to remain calm,” P.K. Yonge coach Rebecca Schackow said. “They just had to keep going, and keep trying to find an opening to get a play through.”

And the Blue Wave were able to do just that. With four minutes left in the match at P.K. Yonge, senior Marleigh Schackow, the coach’s daughter, placed a free kick that set up Hardy for the winning goal – a header into the net.

An Extra Sweet Win

This title means even more to P.K. Yonge after two years of coming up short in the same game it just won.

“I don’t think anything can prepare you for the regional finals you’ve never won before,” Rebecca Schackow said. “We didn’t know what it feels like to win, and it feels awesome.”

Up Next

Three seed P.K. Yonge will play top seed Montverde Academy (16-4-1) at 1 p.m. Wednesday in one state semifinal at Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale. Two seed Merritt Island Edgewood (13-3-3) plays three seed Fort Lauderdale NSU University (15-3) at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the other semis. Wednesday’s winners play for the state title at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

The seedings are based on the latest FHSAA Power Rankings.

2024 Girls Soccer State Championship Tournament Class 3A Tournament