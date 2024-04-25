Oak Hall Baseball Defeats P.K. Yonge, 5-0

Share Facebook

The Oak Hall Eagles baseball team beat the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave 5-0 at Bobby Hawkins Field on Tuesday to sweep the two-game season series.

Even Start

The Eagles (11-5) and the Blue Wave (15-6) started evenly in the first inning with both pitchers not allowing runs.

During the top of the second inning, Oak Hall got some singles, but the runners were left stranded. In the bottom of the second, P.K. Yonge went down in order.

Oak Hall Picks Up Pace

Oak Hall scored the only runs it would need in the fourth. Gavin Jones and Ethan Szlachetko singled before scoring on a single by Emory Ezzell and a walk to put the Eagles ahead 2-0.

Eagles’ Dominating Pitching

Oak Hall senior pitcher Troy Freeman, who had a hand in the Eagles’ 3-0 win against P.K. Yonge on March 25 at Roger Maris Field, had a perfect game entering the home sixth with the help of the fielders behind him. Freeman either struck out P.K. Yonge batters (five total) or outs were made by the defense.

The Blue Wave threatened in the sixth after an Eagle error, but the pinch runner was picked off second and a single by Cooper Lieffers was not enough.

The Eagles continue to beat the Blue Wave 2-0 at the end of the 5th. The Eagles haven’t allowed a single player on first base all game. #oakhalleagles #oakhallathletics #oakhallbaseball pic.twitter.com/MIyrP4hfDV — claire dean (@clairedean31) April 24, 2024

Eagles Hold Off Blue Wave

Oak Hall added three runs in the seventh to pull away. Jackson Beach hit a double, his brother, Harrison, singled, and with two outs, an error at shortstop scored a run and Jack Steen’s two-run single made it 5-0

P.K. Yonge attempted to catch up in the home seventh after singles by Nick Roach and Luke Sparkman. But a hard smash turned into a double play, and, after a single by Nico Gomez-Vera, P.K. Yonge struck out to end the game.

FINAL UPDATE: Oak Hall Takes Home The Win. Impressive catch by Troy Freeman, the pitcher for Oak Hall High School. Shortly after this, Oak Hall wrapped up the game with a 5-0 win.#OakHall#PKYonge#Baseball #ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/4dqJLF0y9g — Cati (@catiisto) April 24, 2024

Up Next

The Eagles ended its regular season Thursday with a 10-0 win over the visiting Eastside Rams (4-18). They will host Peniel Baptist Academy (2-13) at 4 p.m. Monday in the semifinals of the 2A-District 4 tournament.

P.K. Yonge will host the Interlachen Rams (8-15) on its Senior Night at 7 p.m. Friday.