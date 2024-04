Share Facebook

Twitter

The Oak Hall Eagles baseball team defeated the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave 5-0 on Tuesday night at Bobby Hawkins Field.

The Eagles (11-5) ended their regular season Thursday with a 10-0 win over the visiting Eastside Rams (4-18). They will host Peniel Baptist Academy (2-13) at 4 p.m. Monday in the semifinals of the 2A-District 4 tournament.

P.K. Yonge (15-6) will host the Interlachen Rams (8-15) on its Senior Night at 7 p.m. Friday.

Videos

Photographs