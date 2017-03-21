Spring Ball has Sprung, so has Lamical Perine

Spring football is back for the Florida Gators and so is Lamical Perine. With spring ball underway, upcoming sophomore running back Perine is ready to move

the Gators forward. In the 2016 football season, Perine was not a freshman running back to be messed with. Having played in all 13 games, running 421 yards on 91 carries resulting in finishing second on the team, catching nine passes for 161 yards and one touchdown, Perine proved his talent as a first year. Perine showcased his career highs in a multitude of games in the 2016 season.

Kentucky 2016: 17 rushes with one rushing touchdown

17 rushes with one rushing touchdown Missouri 2016: 106 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, 59 long rush, 41 kick return yards

106 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, 59 long rush, 41 kick return yards Georgia 2016: 3 receptions

3 receptions Alabama 2016: 32 yard catch

Now that Spring ball has sprung, so will Perine’s work on the field.

Lamical Perine has put on some good size. #Gators pic.twitter.com/9dZhloKlRR — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) March 20, 2017

Spring Football Practice

Spring football challenges Perine to improve on the places he needs work, and to get excited for the 2017 season. During spring ball, Perine is continuing to work on his pass blocking. He said that the hardest part about pass blocking is that you do not know when you are going to give up your leverage or be one on one. Perine said what he plans to improve on during Spring ball for the 2017 season.

With Coach Ja’Juan Seider as the running back coach, he continues to give the players advice even when they are playing well. After a game, Seider will have the team watch the best plays in the game, but will comment on the smallest details on how to make that play even better. Perine said this is what helps the running backs.

Although Perine is happy that Coach Seider is the running back coach, he came to UF expecting Tim Skipper to be his coach. Right as 2017 hit, Skipper was moved to work with the linebackers on defense, and Seider arrived from West Virginia to coach the running backs. Even though Skipper works with different players, Perine said that he understands why he did it.