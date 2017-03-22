Florida Softball Hosts USF in Midweek Matchup

The No. 2 Florida softball team will host USF Wednesday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. This will be the second contest between the teams this season. Florida won the previous matchup 8-0 in six innings.

Streaking Gators

The Florida Gators (26-1, 5-0 SEC) most recently went on the road and swept South Carolina in a three game series. Florida outscored the Gamecocks 29-1.The pitching staff for the Gators has not given up an earned run in 37 innings.

Senior Delanie Gourley earned her second SEC pitcher of the week honor this season after allowing just two hits and striking out 13 batters in 11 innings. In the final game of the series, Gourley combined with Aleshia Ocasio for a no-hitter.

Pitched her way to her 8th & 9th shutout of season; combined w/ Ocasio for @GatorsSB’s 5th combined no-hitter.#SECSB PitcherOTW: @_lanie33 pic.twitter.com/Ct5bPux3mH — SEC (@SEC) March 21, 2017

Junior Nicole DeWitt recorded the highest batting average in the series. She went 6 for 10 at the plate scoring ten runs, recording eight RBI and earning four extra base hits including two home runs.

Slumping Bulls

The USF Bulls (20-14) most recently hosted five out of conference opponents last weekend. They went 2-3 overall losing to Auburn, Missouri, and Illinois while beating North Dakota State and FAMU.

The Gators faced the Bulls earlier this season in February at the USF-Wilson Demarini Tournament in Tampa. Florida sophomore Kelly Barnhill nearly pitched a perfect game, allowing just one hit and earning 12 strikeouts. The Gators offense got nine hits including three home runs in the game. Sophomore Amanda Lorenz led the team with 5 RBI. Florida won by a final score of 8-0.

The matchup between Florida and USF will take place Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Gainesville. It can be seen on the SEC Network + on the WatchESPN app.