Gators Softball Faces FGCU in Gainesville Regional Tournament

Gators Softball will be hosting the NCAA Regional Tournament for the 18th time, entering as the national No. 4 seed. Their first matchup is on Friday against Florida Gulf Coast who sits 37-19 on the season.

Florida faced the Eagles in March for the tenth time in program history, shutting them out in five innings. This win marks the fourth time in program history that the Gators have had 21 run-rule wins in a season. Additionally, Skylar Wallace hit her first grand slam in her career and the first for the Gators on the season.

Now, as they face each other once again, FGCU Head Coach David Deiros reflects on both the Gators’ and his team’s performance in their March matchup.

The Eagles are currently on a five game win streak. In the ASUN Tournament, they beat Eastern Kentucky and North Florida, ranked No.1 and No.2 respectively in the conference. This earned them the ASUN championship and a spot in the regional tournament. Coach Deiros attributes his team’s success to their pitching and defensive play, and notes improvement in their offense.

He pinpointed two players who have surprised him this season, especially on offense. One of them being Riley Oakes who was named in the All-ASUN tournament team. He also mentions Neely Peterson who he called the “hero from the championship game,” and she was named MVP of the ASUN Tournament. Their improvement over the course of the season will prove crucial to this matchup against the Gators.

Florida Gulf Coast enters the NCAA Regionals unranked while Florida ranks fourth. Additionally, the Gators have won eight of ten encounters with the Eagles. According to Coach Deiros, they will have to make some improvement offensively in order to have a chance this time around.

Gators softball will face the Eagles on Friday at noon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Depending on the results, the Orange and Blue will face either South Alabama or Florida Atlantic on Saturday.