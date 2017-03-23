No.2 Gator Softball Defeats USF Bulls

The Florida softball team (27-1, 5-0 SEC) continues to dominate opponents this season as on Wednesday at home they defeat the South Florida Bulls 8-0. The Gators recorded their 19th shutout of the season with solid pitching and a strong defense and also got their 11th run rule victory of the season.

#Gators record 19th shutout of the season in win over #USF ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6SuQzDx6pN — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 23, 2017

Recap

Aleshia Ocasio is now 5-0 after starting and winning Wednesday night’s game which was a two-hit shutout.

Florida opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI ground out by Jordan Roberts. In the third inning, Jaimie Hoover drove in her team leading 33rd run with a bases loaded walk and then the Gator broke open the game with a grand slam home run by Roberts to build a 6-0 lead. In the fourth inning, Janell Wheaton drove in a run with a single and in the fifth, Kayli Kvistad drew another bases loaded walk to drive in the final run of the game.

In the circle, Ocasio fanned four batters, didn’t allow a walk while throwing only 57 pitches on her way to her second complete game of the season. She also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/844705374800351232

Up Next

The Gators will host the fourth ranked Auburn Tigers in a key SEC series this weekend. The series begins on Saturday.