The SEC has released the Gator men’s basketball schedule and Florida opens conference play with a home game against Vanderbilt on December 3o.

Florida will play Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State only at home. Games against Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M will be road games.

Toughest Opponents

The Gators’ will have the chance to face their toughest opponents both at home and on the road:

Alabama: February 3rd in Gainesville, F.L.; February 27th in Tuscaloosa, A.L.

Georgia: January 30th in Athens, G.A.; February 14th in Gainesville, F.L.

Kentucky: January 20th in Lexington, K.Y.; March 3rd in Gainesville, F.L.

South Carolina: January 24th in Gainesville, F.L.; February 10th in Columbia, S.C.

Vanderbilt: December 30th in Gainesville, F.L.; February 17th in Nashville, T.N.

Five SEC teams went to the NCAA Tournament in March and all of those teams are ready to defend their spots in the tournament. Alabama is added to the list of strong opponents for this season.

The Gators look strong with Chiozza, Allen, Stone and Hayes returning with starting spots. Coming back with a strong set of starters will help Florida stay confident on the court and compete with rising SEC talent.

Games on TV

Most of the SEC games will air on TV. As the games get closer, times and stations will be released.

The full schedule for the 2017-2018 season is available here.

Season tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here.