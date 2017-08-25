Fall has officially arrived here in Alachua County because Friday Night Lights are back in action tonight. To kick-off the season, Newberry High School will be facing the Santa Fe High School for the teams’ first official non-conference game of the season.

Taking A Deeper Look

The Newberry Panthers have come out on top of this rivalry the last two seasons and defeated the Santa Fe Raiders nine out of their eleven previous match-ups. Both teams have lost big talent from last year. Newberry will be lead by two seniors, quarterback David Robinson and linebacker Chris Washington. Sante Fe, on the other hand, has a couple of younger leaders on the field including sophomores in both the quarterback position, Deron Reid and linebacker Darrius Powell.

Both coaches are heading into their second season with their respective teams. Coach Cliff Harrell and the Raiders finished 4-6 last season. Richard Vester of the Panthers finished 8-2 last year. Newberry ended last season with a heartbreaking one-point playoff loss in overtime. This first game back could be a way for the team to get that bitter taste out of their mouth.

Kick-off Tonight

The Newberry Panthers will host the Sante Fe Raiders tonight with kick-off at 7:30.