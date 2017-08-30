Buchholz Faces First Big Test In Ocala-Vanguard

The Buchholz Wildcats will kick off week two of high school football to take on the Ocala-Vanguard Knights.

Continuing Last Year’s Success

The Wildcats started their season off strong with a strong 44-14 win against Eastside last week. Head coach Mark Whittemore said that he was not sure about his team’s performance following the game. However, after watching film, he said that his guys actually did better than he thought.

After reviewing game film, he was able to see the teams strengths. With junior Camden Orth running things for the offense, Whittemore said that despite a few issues Orth’s improvements in the last year have been evident. A 44-point performance speaks for itself in terms of offensive execution against Eastside. Whittemore said that same offensive energy will be an important factor in tomorrow’s match up.

GAME TIME IS 7:00pm pic.twitter.com/rPKUmxLAC0 — Buchholz HS Football (@BuchholzFB) August 30, 2017

Preparing for Vanguard

Coach Whittemore did not hesitate when talking about the threats that Vanguard possess. The team was lethal with N’Kosi Perry running things at the quarterback position. Perry, now playing at the University of Miami, cannot be replaced according to Whittemore. But the Knights offense is still in good hands with their current quarterback, Marquez Glover, because of their historic dynamic offense.

Whittemore also mentioned that their offensive ability is incredible. In fact, he even went as far as saying that his team will be playing a more athletic team. He also added that in order to win, his team will have to minimize mistakes.

Kick off is at 7PM at Citizens Field.