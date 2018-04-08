Gators Have Their Way With Volunteers, Win 22-6

It’s safe to say that the Gator baseball team likes playing in Rocky Top.

After Friday night’s game was postponed due to rain, Florida dominated Tennessee from start to finish winning 22-6. on Saturday.

Scoring At Will

Florida rapped out 20 hits in the game with 10 different Gators collecting hits on Saturday afternoon as Florida couldn’t stop scoring.

The leader of the pack was Nick Horvath who went 4 for 7 with four RBIs. It all started in the second inning when the Gators scored five runs. Horvath hit a three-run home run for the second game in a row but he wasn’t the only one in the home run club as Deacon Liput and Jonathan India went deep as well. India’s homer was his 13th of the season and made him the team leader in home runs.

Florida went on to score seven runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and then added three more in the eighth.

The cold weather didn't have any negative results on the Gators' bats in Game 1 in Knoxville as the #Gators win 22-6 RECAP: https://t.co/CKrjH6MF5y pic.twitter.com/e5wPFuf0hW — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 8, 2018

Singer Saturday

Gator starting pitcher Brady Singer was the beneficiary of the Gator offensive outburst. It wasn’t a dominant start from Singer but it was good enough to get the job done. The Florida ace lasted five innings and gave up three earned runs to improve to 7-1 on the year.

Along with his 3 for 5 day at the plate, Austin Langworthy provided two scoreless innings of relief as well as the Gators used four pitchers in the contest. Singer’s counterpart Garret Crochet had a day he probably wants to forget. He gave up 10 runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings of work.

Sunday Funday

Florida moves to 27-5 on the season and 8-2 in conference play. They have now eight games in a row.

Due to a rain out on Friday, the Gators and Vols will be playing a doubleheader Sunday. Both games will only be seven innings long.

The first of two games begins at 12 pm and can be seen on the SEC Network. The second game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m and will be televised on SEC Network+.