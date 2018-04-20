Gator Tennis Ready For SEC Tournament

Gator Men and Women’s Tennis Teams are both hitting their way to a title. Both the men and women’s teams are entering tournament time in aspirations of an SEC Championship title.

Women’s Tennis

The women’s tennis team went into the SEC tournament ranked high, earning the No. 2 seed in the tournament. They played their first game today against the University of Tennessee. McCartney Kessler, who leads the school in dual match singles wins, and Josie Kuhlman had an amazing match that led to a game-clinching win 6-4. Taking on No. 10 LSU this morning, the Gators defeated them 4-2 advancing to the Semifinals in the tournament.

Florida has won 10 consecutive matches against the Tigers. Before today, the most recent meeting was on March 9, which the Gators won 4-0. With this win today it improved their record against the Tigers to 7-0 in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators are right back at it on the court at 10 a.m Saturday, taking on the winner of the quarterfinal match between No.11 Arkansas and No. 3 South Carolina. Florida’s women’s tennis team has advanced to the final of the SEC tournament 26 times in the 30 years it has been a sport at Florida.

In the singles match, Katie Kubicz took over, winning on a court 6 victory and only dropping two games. Giving a helping hand after her win was Peggy Porter, who helped by scoring the clinching point, ending the series with the 6-2 victory.

#GatorsWin! We've advanced to the next round of the #SECWT18. Watch us tomorrow (Sat) starting at 10am against the winner of SC vs ARK. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/zmD64wOGbl — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) April 20, 2018

Men’s Tennis

The Men’s SEC tournament begins next Wednesday morning, following up after the women’s SEC championship. Gators enter the SEC tournament earning the No.3 seed.

Florida is back in action in the SEC tournament after ending their regular season with a 4-0 win over Alabama last Friday. They ended their season with an 8-3 record in the SEC. The Gators have a strong team, especially throughout their double duos. They are one of the most well-known teams entering the tournament being lead by Chase Perez-Blanco. They look to face either Vanderbilt or LSU in their first matchup in the tournament. They hold wins over both teams during the regular season.