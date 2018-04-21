Home / College Softball / Gators Softball Crushes Mississippi State in Game One
Gators Softball Crushes Mississippi State in Game One

Courtney Mims April 21, 2018 College Softball, Feature Sports News, Gator Softball 29 Views

The fifth ranked Florida Gator softball team grabbed its first win of the series against No. 19 Mississippi State Friday night 8-3. The Gators (39-7, 13-3 SEC) are now on a five-game win streak and have a double-header against the Bulldogs (33-13, 6-10 SEC) on Saturday on the road.

Starting Off With A Bang

It didn’t take long before the Gators were on the board. In the first inning, a solo home run by Amanda Lorenz got the Gators ahead of the Bulldogs 1-0. Aleshia Ocasio followed suit with a two-run home run to extend the lead to 3-0 before heading into the bottom of the first.

Kelly Barnhill started in the circle for Florida and picked up a pair of strikeouts to move the inning right along.

However, the Bulldogs finally got on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo home run from by Kat Moore to make it a 3-1 game.

Picking Up the Pace

In the top of the third with two outs and Gator runners on second and third, Janell Wheaton hit a ground ball to shortstop and the throw to first base was dropped, allowing Lorenz to score and Wheaton to reach first.  With Florida up 4-1 an RBI single from Jordan Matthews extended the Gator lead to 5-1 as Nicole Dewitt came around to score.

In the Gator fourth Dewitt with a sacrifice fly to center field makes it a 6-1 game.  Moving forward to the top of the sixth, Lorenz with an RBI triple to right field scored Hannah Adams that gave the Gators a 7-1 lead. Then Dewitt with her second sacrifice fly of the night that scored Lorenz grew the Florida lead to 8-1.

The Bulldogs couldn’t bounce back from that even with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth from Mia Davidson. The Gators took the win 8-3.

Up Next

Florida will face Mississippi State tomorrow in a double-header. The first game is set for 2 p.m.

