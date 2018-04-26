Florida’s Gregg Troy Retires a 20-Year Career

The Florida Gator Swim coach, Gregg Troy, has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching.

Gator Career

Troy successfully lead the Gators for 20 years. He carries a National Championship, 8 SEC Conference titles, and watched 47 Gators represent their country in the Olympic games. His decorated career is only a hint of the impact he had on his Gator Athletes.

Despite Troy’s passion for success and winning, he emphasized the importance of being a teacher and developer in addition to a coach. He says, “in the hustle and bustle of trying to win and worrying about SEC championships and NC 2A finishes and things, that we sometimes miss that the ultimate role is what we teach young people.” His leaving is “bittersweet because coaching the NCAA tournament is fantastic.”

Though Troy has countless memorable moments, winning the National Championship with the 2010 women’s team stands out.

Good Timing

Overall, Coach Troy said he’s “been here a long time, two programs, takes a lot of energy.” In addition to some minor health issues, Troy realized there is “not enough energy to go around for 60 people.” He believes this is a great opportunity for him to work hard to be the very best he can be in his career. Instead of being spread thin, Troy can now put his greatest energy and focus into 8 athletes training towards Tokyo.

In terms of timing for his team, he “didn’t want to cloud the athletes’ focus.” Troy saw good performances from both the Men’s and Women’s teams, so they will be very successful moving forward.

What Now

Troy decided to dedicate his time to training individuals for the 2020 Olympics. Troy will be the High-Performance coach for the Gator Swim Club alongside Robert Pinter. He will remain in Gainesville to train these elite athletes. Troy does not want to leave “this most special place.”