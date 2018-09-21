Baker Mayfield To The Rescue For the Browns

Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to their first win in ages.

Browns 635-Day Losing Streak Over

Baker Mayfield might have been one of the smartest moves for the Browns. Mayfield entered Thursday nights game down 14-0 in the 2nd quarter down to the New York Jets.

Baker brought out something that was long over due. Mayfield led the Browns to their first win since Christmas Eve of 2016 (635 Days Ago). Baker finished the game 17-of-23 for 201 yards. That brought the Browns record to 1-1-1.

Mayfield brought good momentum to the Browns offense especially after proving himself yesterday that with timing he can get the job done. Baker entered the game in the 2nd quarter due to Tyrod Taylor suffering from a concussion and him also not having such a good game yesterday.

The Browns fans were not happy last night with their starting quarterback’s first quarter presentation which is when they went to start chanting “we want BAKER .”

Baker has prepared for this moment since draft day.

The Cleveland Browns’ next game is in two Sundays against the Raiders. They’ll be looking to pull off another win and hoping Mayfield continues to bring that spark and fire that was missing in the city of Cleveland.