Red Sox Win 2018 World Series in Game 5

The Boston Red Sox are the best team in baseball in 2018.

Sunday’s Game 5 results in the World Series cemented that argument.

The Boston Red Sox are the world champions of baseball, winning the title after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 Sunday night.

Game 5 Recap

Right from the start, the Red Sox had the bats rolling.

After an Andrew Benintendi single to center, first baseman Steve Pearce hit a bomb into the left-field stands off L.A. ace Clayton Kershaw.

Let us tell you about Steve Pearce. His last 3 AB? 2 HR, 2B, 6 RBI (‼️)#DoDamage pic.twitter.com/S07ymYsh46 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

However, down 2-0, the Dodgers responded quickly.

Leadoff hitter David Freese hit a backside homerun on David Price’s first pitch of the game, shifting some momentum back to the Dodgers.

After the first inning, Price and Kershaw found their groove. Both teams were held scoreless for the next few innings.

Then, in the 6th inning, the Red Sox’ Mookie Betts hit a rocket to left field, clearing the wall for a home run. This homer snapped Betts’ previous 0-13 hitless streak and put Boston up 3-1.

The Red Sox scored again in the 7th inning off another home run, this time off the bat of J.D. Martinez.

While the Red Sox bats caught fire, Price dominated on the mound. He threw seven innings and struck out five — his only blemish being the leadoff homer in the first.

Price’s counterpart did not have the same success, however.

Kershaw gave up four earned runs over seven innings, with all of those runs coming courtesy of the long ball.

In the 8th inning, Pearce struck again, this time hitting a homer off L.A. reliever Pedro Baez.

With the score 5-1 going into the 9th inning, the Red Sox sent out their ace to close out Game 5.

Chris Sale, who has closing experience, took the mound and dominated.

He struck out Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez for the first two outs, setting up a matchup against Manny Machado.

On a 1-2 count, Sale struck out Manny Machado on an 84-mph slider, clinching the World Series for the Red Sox.

Pearce Plays Best on Biggest Stage

Although Pearce did not get a hit in the World Series until Game 4, his hits came in big moments. Three of Pearce’s four hits were home runs, with two of them coming in Game 5.

The 35-year-old became only the 3rd first baseman to win the World Series honor.

After the game, Pearce looked back at his historic World Series performance.

Boston Back on Top

The 2018 World Series is the Red Sox’ ninth World Series win in franchise history.

They became the first team to win four World Series this century, with the other three coming in 2004, 2007 and 2013.